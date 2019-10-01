FBI helps arrest alleged New Orleans bank robber

NEW ORLEANS – Federal and local authorities worked together to search for and arrest an Orleans Parish man for his alleged involvement in two southeast Louisiana bank robberies.

The FBI New Orleans Field Office says 30-year-old Byron Watson is accused of first, robbing Total Choice Federal Credit Union in LaPlace on September 10, 2019, and then robbing Fidelity Bank in Jefferson, Louisiana on Septmeber 26.

During both incidents, Watson reportedly approached the teller counter and demanded money. Once the money was handed over, he fled in a white pickup truck.

The FBI's New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force (NOVCTF) collaborated with Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office to close in on and capture Watson on Friday, September 27.

He was brought to the St. Bernard Parish jail and charged with two counts of bank robbery.