FBI arrests man on child porn charges
NEW ORLEANS - The FBI in New Orleans arrested a Harvey man Thursday and charged him with 19 counts of child porn possession.
Dylan Sarkozy, 20, was taken into custody by the Violent Crimes Against Children/Human Trafficking Task Force (VHAC/HT TF) following what's described as a "lengthy" investigation.
Sarkozy was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
