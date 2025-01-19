FBI arrests man on child porn charges

NEW ORLEANS - The FBI in New Orleans arrested a Harvey man Thursday and charged him with 19 counts of child porn possession.

Dylan Sarkozy, 20, was taken into custody by the Violent Crimes Against Children/Human Trafficking Task Force (VHAC/HT TF) following what's described as a "lengthy" investigation.

Sarkozy was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.