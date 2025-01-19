FBI arrests man on child porn charges

51°
8 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 05 2016 May 5, 2016 May 05, 2016 9:43 PM May 05, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

NEW ORLEANS - The FBI in New Orleans arrested a Harvey man Thursday and charged him with 19 counts of child porn possession. 

Dylan Sarkozy, 20, was taken into custody by the Violent Crimes Against Children/Human Trafficking Task Force (VHAC/HT TF) following what's described as a "lengthy" investigation. 

Sarkozy was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

