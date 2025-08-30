FBI arrests accused murderer with ties to Louisiana in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. — The FBI ended a manhunt on Friday night with the arrest of an accused killer with ties to Louisiana in Denver.

Agents arrested Matthew Ladaniel Johnson in connection to a 2023 murder. He allegedly shot four people at the Viking Bar in Denver, killing two of them.

Agents said they were tipped off about his location on Friday, leading to his arrest. The FBI had previously offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Johnson's arrest.

The agency had asked for help finding Johnson in states he had connections to, including Louisiana.