FBI admits failures in investigation of Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

The FBI appeared to dismiss allegations about a prolific USA Gymnastics child abuser and then make serious errors in its investigation, according to BBC News.

A report on the Bureau's investigation into former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar, who is now behind bars for molesting young gymnasts, alleged that the FBI's missteps and cover-ups allowed Nassar to continue his abuse for months after the case was opened.

At least 40 girls and women told officials that they were molested over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar.

In a statement Wednesday, the FBI admitted that the handling of the Nassar file was "inexcusable and a discredit to this organization."

The Bureau said, "We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the failures of the employees outlined in the report do not happen again."

Confronted by their mistakes, two FBI officials lied during interviews to cover up their errors, the report said.

While the FBI was supposed to be investigating the allegations against Nassar, the head of the FBI's field office in Indianapolis, an agent named Jay Abbott, was actively pursing a career with the Olympic Committee.

Abbott did not get the position and retired from the FBI in 2018.

A second unnamed employee who was accused of inappropriate behavior during the investigation "is no longer a supervisor," the FBI said Wednesday. It added that this individual will not work on FBI matters until an internal investigation is complete.

According to the Associated Press, USA Gymnastics remains in court as it continues mediation with dozens of Nassar survivors.