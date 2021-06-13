Father accidentally shot 9-year-old son while holstering gun, Texas police say

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON - A 9-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the chest by his father Friday night after the man armed himself because he thought they were being followed, according to ABC News.

Police said the father thought he and his son were being followed as they drove through Houston’s Fifth Ward around 11 p.m., prompting the man to draw his gun.

After making it home safely, investigators believe the father accidentally fired his weapon as he was holstering it, shooting his son in the chest.

After the shooting, the father rushed his son to the hospital. He was initially listed at the hospital to be in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.

The father is cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to investigate the incident. As the shooting is viewed as a clear accident by the Houston police department, the father is not expected to face charges.

Police have not determined whether anyone was actually following the two.