Fatal fire in Natchitoches leaves one person dead, another injured

Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

NATCHITOCHES – A mobile home fire in Natchitoches resulted in one person’s death and left another person injured.

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating the incident, which was called in around 8 a.m., Wednesday.

An elderly man and his son were occupants of the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.