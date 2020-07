Fans must wear masks at all NFL games this season

Photo: New Orleans Saints

The NFL will require fans to wear face coverings at all games during the 2020 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, an NFL spokesperson confirmed the new rule on Wednesday.

Fans at NFL games this season now will be required to wear face coverings, per @nflPRguy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2020

The news comes as many stadiums announce plans to limit capacity or ban fans from attending games altogether.