Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Turner Goldsmith

BATON ROUGE - Catholic High put themselves in the driver's seat of District 4-5A last week after defeating Central 57-28. The Bears were led by senior quarterback, Turner Goldsmith.

Goldsmith went 10-of-15 passing for 235 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Catholic's offense was firing on all cylinders.

"A lot of explosive plays in both run and pass game and that's really our version of balance, right? Kind of spreading the ball to difference places on the field in different ways," head coach Hudson Fuller said.

Goldsmith has split reps with fellow senior QB Baylor Graves this season. Coach Fuller says that the two have been playing selflessly. The system seems to be working as the Bears are averaging over 30 points per game.

"Me and Baylor have a great relationship and we both want each other to succeed, but if I'm on the field, I'm going to give it everything I have to go out there and play my best," Goldsmith said.

As the regular season winds down, the Bears are trying to boost their resume with district wins in their final three games.

Catholic is now 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in district play. The Bears will host Scotlandville on Friday at Memorial Stadium.