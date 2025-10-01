Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Cooper Odle

BATON ROUGE - When his number was called, U-High quarterback Cooper Odle accepted the challenge.

After starter Ethan McGlynn was sidelined with an injury, the coaching staff prepared Odle for his first start as a Cub. He went on to complete 12 of his 14 passes for 170 yards and five touchdowns in U-High's shutout win over Collegiate Baton Rouge.

"The Sunday before, our offensive coordinator Alex Durand, he talked to me. He had full confidence in me," Odle said.

That kind of performance didn't just happen overnight. Head coach Andy Martin says what Odle does leading up to each game is what made him ready for his first start.

"He does a really good job of preparing every week. He really does. He acts like he's the starter every week in his preparation," Martin said.

Odle just started attending U-High this school year, but the bond he built with his teammates helped prepare him for the moment.

"I really think they're the guys that really just get it there for me. One of our running backs Sage Ingram, he talked to me throughout the whole week just getting me ready and getting my confidence up. Our receivers William Martin and Lawson Dixon. They also were there getting my confidence up and getting ready for Friday," Odle said.

U-High is now 2-2 on the season. They will travel to face St. Paul's in Covington on Friday.