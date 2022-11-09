Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers

The West Feliciana Saints are marching into the postseason with an undefeated record, and a big reason why is the play of their quarterback Joel Rogers, who ran all over Plaquemine last week to win district.

"I'm a dual threat quarterback and I understand coverages and know how to read it. I just play what I see and then if all of that breaks down. They still had to be able to tackle me an open field. I'm a pretty strong guy, real fast, quick on my feet. So it's hard to bring down," Rogers said.

"I say the first thing is toughness, you know, since the day I started coaching him, that was something that you could see. I've never seen a situation or a moment where he's backed down from anything," said head coach Hudson Fuller

"When I came in freshman year. Coach Fuller, he's a great guy. He's great coach and he talked to us about wanting to change the program. Overall, all the guys bought in and we're willing to take a shot and do what he said was changing the program his method, and it's working so far," Rogers said.

The Saints were dominant throughout the regular season scoring 40 or more points in nine of their 10 games, which has earned them the number two seed in the Division II non-select playoffs and a first-round bye.