Fans' Choice Award Winner 2018: Week 5

BATON ROUGE- Originally listed as a cornerback, swiss army knife KJ Franklin was asked to make the switch to the offensive side of the ball this season.

"Last year he was All-Metro. All-District. Anything you could be at the defensive back," said St. Amant head coach David Oliver. "We felt like we needed him on offense and he unselfishly made that move and has put everything he has into it."

"He's our leading rusher. Leading receiver. Leading touchdown scorer. All the offense goes through him."

"Not everyone has the talent to do all that, but God gave it to me and I'm using it pretty good," said Franklin.

His talent helped him rush for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns in a win against St. James on Friday. A performance that didn't surprise his head coach.

"All of his game have kind of been like that. This is the one that sticks out to the media, but to the coaches they have all been like that," said Oliver.

Franklin's versatile skillset that allows him to catch balls out of the backfield and out of the slot makes him an effective weapon for the Gator offense.

Franklin says he models his game after versatile Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

"He has a cool swag. He doesn't really talk a lot. He just does him and plays," said Franklin. "I don't really talk that much unless someone makes me start. If you start something with me, I have to retaliate."

"We try to get him the ball as much as we can and in spaces he can be successful. He practices really hard. He studies tape. He's the model citizen. He's exactly what you want on a football team," said Oliver.

Heading on the road to face the Division I State Champion Catholic High Bears, Franklin knows he will be keyed in on, but loves that just being on the field could open things up for this teammates.