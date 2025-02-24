Family still searching for lost puppy two weeks after she was stolen

BATON ROUGE - A family is still searching for their three-month-old American Bulldog after she was taken during a burglary on Madison Avenue on Feb. 13. The owner Daniel Sanchez says the dog is like another family member and he wants to see her back home.

Sanchez stopped at home during a lunch break when he suddenly heard glass shattering. He says he was in the bathroom and could not call the police because he left his phone in another room. He decided to stay hidden while the thieves stole watches, money and the family's new puppy - Katana.

"I was in the restroom when they broke the windows in the backside. They were here for about two or three minutes. They took some things like watches and they took about $400 that was on the desk. I don't remember the exact amount," he said.

The family has since put up flyers and is offering a $1,000 reward to whoever finds her.

"All this time and now all I'm thinking about is my dog. I hope they try to sell her to someone with a good heart. It's going to be hard because I know it's gone. They either don't have it or they're going to sell it. But we have to try," he said.

Sanchez says this is the second time his home has been burglarized within the last six months and he's looking to relocate his family after the recent incident.

"The first time they didn't take a dog. But this time we are scared," he said.

He also says police used fingerprint scanners on the scene and he is still waiting for results.