Family of man killed by WBRSO Deputy with suspended license sues department

PORT ALLEN - Family members of Clyde Robertson filed a lawsuit against the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Friday as they continue to demand answers over how Deputy Alberto Casco was allowed to drive the night he killed Clyde Robertson.



Casco had a suspended license and an active bench warrant when the crash occurred in April. Casco's license had been suspended for a traffic problem where he didn't show up to court. Following the crash and revelations reported by WBRZ that Casco had an arrest warrant, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office fired him.



Friday, more than a dozen people gathered on the steps of the West Baton Rouge Courthouse chanting, holding signs and wearing red.



"No justice no peace, no crooked police," they yelled.



Well-known Baton Rouge Lawyer Jim Holt is representing the family.



"The perception to us and other members of the public that I've talked to is that deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish are above the law," Holt said. "Here, this deputy is driving a police unit on duty with an active bench warrant out of EBR parish with a suspended driver's license. To this day, he has not been arrested."



Holt alleged in the lawsuit that the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has inadequate screening and training policies. The lawsuit states that improper supervision has allowed subordinates of the sheriff to abuse their authority by allowing Casco to be hired and drive a sheriff's vehicle.



"If it was you or I, we would have been arrested," said Crystal Robertson, Clyde's wife.



For the first time since the crash, Robertson's mother lifted her silence about the crash.



"Nobody called me, nobody apologized," said Laverne Robertson George, Robertson's mom. "It's too late to do that now. I don't think it would be genuine."



The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it could not comment because this is pending litigation.