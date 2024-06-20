Family holds balloon release for 12-year-old Prairieville drowning victim

PRAIRIEVILLE - This afternoon, family and friends of DaQwain Robinson, the 12 year old boy who drowned earlier this month in Prairieville, held a balloon release in his honor.

Robinson fell in his neighborhood pond and never resurfaced.

Robinson's family was "moved" by the overwhelming show of support.

"[We've had an] outpour of love and support from the community and the buisnesses around here from donations.. gestures big and small, and we appreciate them all," a family member said. "Hopefully, what will come out of this is awareness, that when we see kids playing around water, that we do what we can to avoid something like this from happening again."

A viewing will take place Friday, June 21 at Demby & Son Funeral Home in Donaldsonville from 4 - 6 p.m. The Celebration of Life will take place Saturday 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Gonzales.