92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family found elderly woman sitting in feces after caretaker took her car on drunken joyride, deputies say

3 hours 11 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, June 20 2023 Jun 20, 2023 June 20, 2023 9:35 AM June 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An elderly woman's family found her sitting in feces and urine after she had been left alone for several hours when her caretaker had taken her car and been arrested for DWI. 

The caretaker, Danielle Price, 49, was arrested for DWI last year but was re-arrested Monday for additional charges. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Price was arrested for DWI on October 29, 2022. Her BAC was .3%, over three times the legal limit. Deputies later found that Price had been hired to take care of an 87-year-old woman and was only authorized to use the woman's vehicle to go grocery shopping and provide other basic needs for round-the-clock care. 

The woman's family realized something was wrong when they went to check on her and found that she was sitting unattended in feces and urine. Neighbors told the woman's family that they had noticed her car was not at the residence at 10 a.m. that morning. 

Price was arrested around 7:30 p.m., meaning the woman was left alone for at least nine hours. 

Though Price was arrested for DWI when the crash initially happened, she was arrested again Monday for cruelty to the infirmed and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days