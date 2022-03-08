53°
Family fight leads to deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH - A man was shot to death following a fight with his sister, officials said.
St. Helena Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Dennis Lee Road. The department is still investigating what led to the confrontation.
The sheriff's office has not said whether anyone is facing charges.
