Family feud leads to deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Slidell

By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. TAMMANY - Police are searching for a man responsible for a deadly shooting that stemmed from a "days-long feud" between family members.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Derick Fehn, 30, showed up at the home of his significant other's sister on Sunday. The department said he drove there because of an ongoing dispute between the two women. 

The sister, her boyfriend and their small child exited the home and walked toward Fehn's vehicle. Deputies said Fehn then fired his gun at the three before driving off in his white Chevrolet pickup truck.

The sister and her child were not hurt, but the boyfriend was shot and later died.

Fehn currently has a warrant for one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at (985) 726-7849.

