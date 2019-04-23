Family cheers on Livingston Parish American Idol star

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The country singing, guitar playing, French Settlement High graduate, 18-year-old Laine Hardy is now one of the top 8 contestants on ABC's American Idol. Monday night the show featured Hardy and his Louisiana upbringing as family watched at home.

"From last year to this time, he's a completely different person," said older brother Kyle.

It's Hardy's second season on the show. Last year the singer didn't make it into the top 50 of contestants.

Many now hope the Livingston Parish native makes it all the way. American Idol airs Sundays at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.