Eyanson strikes out 15, LSU baseball handles North Alabama

BATON ROUGE - LSU pitcher Anthony Eyanson had his best outing as a Tiger Saturday en route to an LSU win over North Alabama.

Eyanson, in his first year with the Tigers, struck out 15 Lions over seven innings, and got the win in a 6-2 LSU victory over North Alabama. Paul Skenes was the last LSU pitcher to have 15 strikeouts in a game. Eyanson is now 3-0 this season.

Jared Jones led the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles. Derek Curiel also had two hits for LSU.

The Tigers are now 15-1 this season and winners of 10 games in a row. LSU goes for the series sweep against North Alabama Sunday at 1 p.m.