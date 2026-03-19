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Exxon-Mobil's 'Introducing a Girl to Engineering Day' inspires next generation of female STEM leaders

2 hours 43 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 6:25 PM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Exxon-Mobil hosted its "Introducing a Girl to Engineering Day" on Thursday with the aim of inspiring the next generation of female engineers and STEM leaders.

More than 100 ninth and tenth-grade students were given the opportunity to engage with members of Exxon-Mobil's Women's Interest Network. 

"Yeah, we're excited to host these area schools and spark an interest in these girls today, it is just a spark and it hopefully ignites into something more than that," Brooke Pittman of the WIN said. 

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Organizers said the event has been going for more than 20 years and continues to grow. 

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