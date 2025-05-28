Experts call termites 'hidden enemies' causing harm to South Louisiana homes

BATON ROUGE - Termites are emerging as a significant threat to homes across South Louisiana, often causing extensive damage before homeowners even realize they have a problem.

"It’s kind of the hidden enemy," said Jacob Cohn with Arrow Termite and Pest Control. "They get in cracks and crevices up pipes and in walls."

These structure-destroying insects typically swarm near dusk, a strategic method they use to disperse and infest new properties.

While you might notice what appear to be flying ants, experts say many of these "swarmers" will simply die. However, neglecting an active infestation can prove costly.

"By the time you know that you have a problem and infestation, often times, you’re already a few thousand dollars in damage," Cohn said.

Despite their elusive nature, Cohn emphasizes that homeowners can be proactive by looking for key signs.

"The things to really look for are: do you have a leak in your house? Do you have dirt above ground where you can’t see your slab all the way around to perform a proper termite inspection?", Cohn said. Moisture and direct soil-to-wood contact are prime attractants for termites.

If you suspect these destructive bugs might be living rent-free in your home, help is available.

"Most companies will perform a free inspection for you as well," Cohn said. "So if you are worried or seeing a lot of swarmers, you can call most professional companies, and they’ll come and evaluate your home for free."