Ex-LSU beach volleyball players play their Round of 16 match at Olympics on Monday

PARIS — The knockout phase of the Olympics' beach volleyball competition begins Sunday, but a duo of former LSU players won't play their Round of 16 match until Monday.

Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss advanced to the knockout phase after finishing the preliminary round undefeated. They'll face Canada in a match at 11 a.m. (Central time) Monday.

The Canadians, Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson, finished third in their group, behind Switzerland and Latvia.

The other American pair, Kelly Cheng and Sarah Hughes, face Italy on Sunday after also winning their group.