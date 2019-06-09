80°
Ex-Florida player charged with murder in wife's 2016 death

Sunday, June 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a former University of Florida football player, Earl Antonio "Tony" Joiner, has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in a case dating to 2016.
 
Joiner was a former safety at Florida under then-Coach Urban Meyers and part of the team that beat Ohio State for the BCS national championship in 2007, his junior year.
 
Fort Myers police said in a statement that Joiner was arrested Saturday in Lake Wales on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 26-year-old Heyzel Obando. Her body was found in her apartment in February 2016.
 
Fort Myers Police say investigators had worked closely with the state's attorney's office in a multi-agency effort.
 
Media outlets report Joiner was being held Sunday without bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney.
 

