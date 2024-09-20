Ex-boyfriend arrested in death of NY woman whose body was found in suitcase

Photo: ABC News

GREENWICH, CT - A man has been arrested in the death of his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, Valerie Reyes, whose body was discovered bound in a suitcase on the side of the road.

Javier de Silva, 24, was arrested Monday night in Queens, New York, police told ABC News. The suspect also allegedly fraudulently used Reyes' ATM card, Greenwich Police Capt. Robert Berry said Tuesday.

Reyes was found dead on Feb. 5 inside a suitcase along a Greenwich, Connecticut, road with her hands and feet bound. She was last seen on Jan. 29 and was later reported missing to the New Rochelle Police.

Greenwich sits along the New York-Connecticut state border. New Rochelle is about 12 miles south of Greenwich.

Reyes' mother, Norma Sanchez, told WABC-TV last week that her daughter had broken up with her boyfriend days before she disappeared. Police did not confirm that this was the same ex-boyfriend.

In their last conversation with each other, Sanchez said that Reyes told her she had feared for her life and that she thought someone was going to murder her. When Sanchez asked Reyes if someone had threatened her — and asked about her ex — Reyes said "no," Sanchez told WABC.

"Multiple crime scenes had been examined, hundreds of hours of surveillance footage had been reviewed, and numerous interviews of potential witnesses had been conducted," Berry said.

Social media footprints were also analyzed, Berry said.