Equalizer classes with BRPD teach women self-defense

BATON ROUGE — Wednesday is the second night in the Baton Rouge Police Department's latest Equalizer class, a self-defense class for women.

The Equalizer 2025 is a free series of courses exclusively for women at BRPD Headquarters at 9000 Airline Highway.

Courses will be held across two weeks on Aug. 11, Aug. 13, Aug. 18 and Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Attendance at all four courses is required for course completion, BRPD said. Though the first class has already passed, classes are free to attend. Dates have not yet been set for the next Equalizer course.