Entergy suspends disconnects ahead of cold snap

Friday, January 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Entergy Louisiana has suspended disconnects ahead of next week's severe weather. 

Disconnects due to non-payment will not occur between Monday, Jan. 15 and Friday, Jan. 19 out of an "abundance of caution," Entergy said. 

After Friday, the company plans to take a "day-by-day" approach to decide if further suspension is required. 

Entergy also shared tips to help winterize your home ahead of the weather. You can see those tips here

