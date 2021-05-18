Entergy: Customers without power should have it by Tuesday night, Wednesday at the latest

BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers without electricity should have power restored by Tuesday night or Wednesday at the latest, the utility company said in a statement.

Fewer than 4,000 customers were without power in East Baton Rouge as of Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Very few DEMCO customers were without power as the utility company services an area that was not a severely impacted with this round of storms.