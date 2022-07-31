Latest Weather Blog
EMS releases helpful safety tips for Halloween
BATON ROUGE - Tonight people will be hitting the streets in celebration of Halloween. In an effort to keep residents safe during this spooky time of year, emergency personnel in East Baton Rouge Parish have some helpful safety tips.
EBR Emergency Medical Services has issued numerous tips to keep trick or treaters and drivers safe this Halloween. Tips include making sure costumes fit properly, checking candy for signs of tampering, and mapping out routes before leaving.
Full list of tips:
Costumes
-Make sure costumes fit and have reflective markings.
-Choose face paint rather than a mask that will limit visibility.
-Wear comfortable shoes.
-Put child’s name and phone number on costume.
Walk safely
-Walk do not run.
-When crossing the street stop, look, and listen.
-Watch for cars backing out of driveways.
-Walk on sidewalks or paths.
Check candy
-Do not eat candy until it is checked for signs of tampering.
-Homemade treats should not be eaten unless absolutely sure they are safe.
-Eat treats only in original wrappers.
Safety around the house
-Turn on exterior lights.
-Do not light candles around walkways, use a battery-operated source instead.
-Keep walkways unobstructed and well lit.
-Do not let anybody whom you do not know in to your home.
Alternative celebrations
-Trick or treat at community sponsored events.
-Attend a family or friends party instead of trick or treating.
For drivers
-Slow down and be alert in neighborhoods.
-Enter and exit driveways slowly and watch for pedestrians.
Tips for Trick or Treaters
-Map out a route before leaving.
-Stay with friends or Parents.
-Carry a flashlight and watch where you walk.
-Only approach houses with the lights on.
-Carry a phone or stay with someone that has one.
