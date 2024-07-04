Emergency officials warn residents to plan ahead during hurricane season

BATON ROUGE - Officials suggests that residents should be prepared for storms all year round, especially if they live in a flood prone area.

The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness wants residents to be as prepared as possible for storms.

"We are pushing as much information as we can to the public," said Livingston Parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Chris Anderson.

He suggests that before a hurricane lands in the area, families should plan to evacuate. Families that need to stay home should make sure they have the supplies that may not be available after a storm.

"Utilize this time to get things, like those portable solar chargers so that you can keep your cell phones charged and get the important information that's being pushed out by the news," Anderson said.

For households with a generator, make sure that it's in a safe place. Do not store you generator in the garage, Anderson suggests. Instead, place it outside the home to keep fumes from getting inside.

"We also suggests that people get a carbon monoxide detector if they're using a portable generator. We had a lot of emergencies in the past where you have carbon monoxide getting into homes and killing families," he said.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, please go to ready.gov