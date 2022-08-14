83°
Electrical malfunction sparks house fire on White Oak Drive

Sunday, August 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction sparked a fire in a vacant house on White Oak Drive Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on White Oak Drive in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard.

Crews responding to the blaze found the attic engulfed in flames. They were able to contain the fire to the attic, but the rest of the home sustained water damage.

Firefighters determined the flames were sparked by an electrical malfunction in the home's attic.

No one was living in the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

