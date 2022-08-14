83°
Latest Weather Blog
Electrical malfunction sparks house fire on White Oak Drive
BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction sparked a fire in a vacant house on White Oak Drive Sunday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on White Oak Drive in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard.
Crews responding to the blaze found the attic engulfed in flames. They were able to contain the fire to the attic, but the rest of the home sustained water damage.
Firefighters determined the flames were sparked by an electrical malfunction in the home's attic.
Trending News
No one was living in the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
-
Run-down lot transformed into community sunflower garden under Blight to Bright Initiative
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
Sports Video
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...
-
New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the...