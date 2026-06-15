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Elderly couple, pet displaced after lightning strikes Oak Hills Place home; fire causes total loss
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Oak Hills Place subdivision off Highland Road on Monday morning.
The fire along Oak Hills Parkway was first reported around 4:09 a.m., the SGFD said. Lightning struck the house, causing a fire in the attic.
By 6 a.m., the fire was under control.
A spokesperson for the fire department said no one was injured in the fire, but that two people were displaced.
A pet was also in the home when the fire started, but it made it out of the home safely, Chief Chad Roberson told 2une In's Abigail Whitam.
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The home was ruled a total loss, officials said.
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