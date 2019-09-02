82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Eight bodies found, 26 people missing after California boat fire

2 hours 32 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 September 02, 2019 6:59 PM September 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Authorities say four more victims of a catastrophic dive boat fire have been located on the ocean floor off Southern California, bringing the known death toll to eight.
  
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the additional victims were found Monday close to the sunken vessel but the boat remains unstable and it's uncertain when those remains will be recovered.
  
Four unidentified bodies recovered earlier Monday are those of two men and two women.
  
Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester says the search for more than two dozen other missing persons will go on into Tuesday morning, but people should be prepared for "the worst outcome."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days