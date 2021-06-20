77°
EFPSO: Downed tree hit powerline, 911 caller mistook it for plane crash
CLINTON, La. - A possible plane crash that left authorities scrambling to find the wreckage Thursday night was determined to be a fallen tree that took out a DEMCO powerline, says the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office describes the events that took place which led officials on their search.
"A tree fell on a DEMCO powerline in the area of the reported crash. The tree caught fire. The shorted lines caused a transformer to make a noise like an explosion. The caller saw and heard an airplane in the area at the same time," said the EFPSO.
They concluded their statement on a positive note, saying the incident served as a valuable training exercise.
