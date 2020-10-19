EBRSO: Zachary man arrested for rape of EBR woman in February

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Samuel Williams, Jr., of Zachary, for the rape of an East Baton Rouge woman that occurred in February.



On Sunday, Feb. 21st, Lane Memorial Hospital contacted the sheriff’s office to report that a woman had been raped earlier that morning while at a friend’s house located in Zachary.



According to the sheriff’s office, the woman consumed two drug substances while at her friends home. At around 2 a.m. the woman and her friend were awoken by Williams who was looking for drugs.



According to the police, the woman’s friend introduced Williams to her as they had never met prior to the incident.



The woman and Williams engaged in a conversation which lead them outside of the home, according to police. Once outside, the woman laid down on a couch under a covered patio. According to police, Williams laid down behind her and began to pull her pants down. Police say the woman told Williams to stop and that she was married, however Williams continued to remove her pants after she told him to stop and tried to roll her on her back and forced himself on her.



The woman said that once the incident was over, the woman tried to stand up but Williams pulled her by her shirt. The woman was able to get away and went back into the home, police say.



The woman’s friend gave William’s name and said that he lived several houses from the scene of the assault.



East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to identify and locate Williams and a rape kit was submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.



Williams was arrested and charged with one count of Third Degree Rape.