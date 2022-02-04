EBRSO searching for men wanted for robbing clothing store on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects wanted for the robbery of a clothing store on Siegen Lane.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 15 around 8 a.m. at Hana's Fashion in the 7000 block of Siegen. Three black men entered the store wearing hoodies and walked around the store for about ten minutes before grabbing clothes and running out.

As the men ran out, an employee followed them and tried to tackle one of them. However, one of the men told the employee he had a gun, resulting in the employee no longer attempting to stop them.

The three suspects were seen entering a gold Saturn with a temporary license plate tag and a plastic bag on the passenger side window. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects were able to take an estimated $8,000 of clothing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5000.