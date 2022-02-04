34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO searching for men wanted for robbing clothing store on Siegen Lane

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Tuesday, December 27 2016 Dec 27, 2016 December 27, 2016 12:48 PM December 27, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects wanted for the robbery of a clothing store on Siegen Lane.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 15 around 8 a.m. at Hana's Fashion in the 7000 block of Siegen. Three black men entered the store wearing hoodies and walked around the store for about ten minutes before grabbing clothes and running out.

As the men ran out, an employee followed them and tried to tackle one of them. However, one of the men told the employee he had a gun, resulting in the employee no longer attempting to stop them.

The three suspects were seen entering a gold Saturn with a temporary license plate tag and a plastic bag on the passenger side window. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects were able to take an estimated $8,000 of clothing.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days