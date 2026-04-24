EBRSO: Mother accused of leaving her six children alone in a home filled with rat feces arrested

BAKER — A mother accused of leaving her six children alone in a home filled with rat feces has been arrested, deputies say.

According to arrest records, Brianna Carpenter was arrested on multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles and child desertion as well as one count of abuse of toxic vapors.

Inside Carpenter's home, officers say they found rat feces around the house. The only food found in the house was either spoiled or had mold in it.