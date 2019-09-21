87°
EBRSO: Man locks himself inside home, attempts to set fire after fight with mother
BATON ROUGE - A suspect reportedly locked himself inside a house and attempted to set it on fire after he got into a fight with his mother Monday night.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Sharon Hills Blvd. after a man locked himself inside of a home. The Sheriff's Office say the man locked himself inside the home after an alleged fight with his mother.
Deputies say the suspect then attempted to light the house on fire before he was taken into custody.
Investigators believe the suspect also cut himself at some point during the incident. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
