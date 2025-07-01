94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Child struck by vehicle on Larch Meadow Circle, taken to hospital by AirMed

1 hour 52 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 2:23 PM July 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to the hospital after running in front of a vehicle at Larch Meadow Circle Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 12:19 p.m. at the 5000 block of Larch Meadow Circle. Emergency officials said the child was taken to the hospital by AirMed.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days