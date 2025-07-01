94°
EBRSO: Child struck by vehicle on Larch Meadow Circle, taken to hospital by AirMed
BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to the hospital after running in front of a vehicle at Larch Meadow Circle Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 12:19 p.m. at the 5000 block of Larch Meadow Circle. Emergency officials said the child was taken to the hospital by AirMed.
No other information was immediately available.
