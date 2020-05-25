EBR Sheriff's Office reopens to public Tuesday, with restrictions

EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's public buildings and services continue their gradual reopenings in accord with Phase 1 of the statewide reopening and on Sunday, the EBR Sheriff's Office announced that it is among those offices that will soon reopen to the public.

The office will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 26.

That said, authorities with the Sheriff's Office encourage citizens to utilize online and phone services to connect with the office, as opposed to coming in for face-to-face contact.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux addressed this in a statement posted on the office's Facebook page, saying, "While we are opening our offices to the public, we still encourage residents to take advantage of our online and phone services in order to minimize the risks involved with in-person contact. I thank the public for their patience and understanding as we all do our best to keep the community safe and healthy.”

What to expect upon entering EBRSO

Beginning Tuesday, May 26th, residents requiring in-person services at EBRSO facilities will have their temperature taken before entering the building, and will be given a mask if they do not already have one.

Visitation at EBR Parish Prison

Visitation at the EBR Parish Prison will remain suspended until recommended by CDC and the LA Department of Corrections.

Parish Prison, located at 2867 Brigadier General Isaac Smith Ave., will remain closed to the public until recommended by the CDC and the LA Department of Corrections. Bond can be made at the front gate of the facility and inside the front lobby. Attorney visits are allowed via phone and video only. Families with urgent concerns related to an inmate can contact the Public Defender’s Office at (225) 389-3150 extension 159 or email admin@opdbr.org.

Making a Report to Uniform Patrol

Residents who need to make a report to uniform patrol can do so over the phone by calling 389-5000 for non-emergencies. As always, in the case of an emergency call 911 and the appropriate agency will respond.

Paying Taxes and Fines

EBRSO’s Tax and Fines offices located in City Hall on Saint Louis Street will be open to the public May 26th. Residents are still encouraged to pay their taxes online or via mail. Instructions are available here: https://www.ebrso.org/TCM-Online/Tax-Payment-FAQs.

Tickets can also be paid online at: https://www.ebrso.org/Traffic-Ticket-Payments.

Criminal Records

EBRSO Headquarters, located at 8900 Jimmy Wedell Drive, will be opened to the public May 26th. Criminal Records can still be requested at: https://www.ebrso.org/PUBLIC-TOOLS/Report-Request.

Apply for a Job

Human Resources, also located at EBRSO Headquarters, will open May 26th. Those interested can apply for a position online here: https://www.ebrso.org/Careers.

Additional services, phone numbers and information are available on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.ebrso.org. A directory of departments is also available by calling (225) 389-5000.