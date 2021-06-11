82°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR Schools invites public to participate in two June town hall meetings
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is inviting the public to two town hall-style meetings in June.
According to a post on its Facebook page, EBR Schools is hosting the meeting in hopes of obtaining feedback from community members, families, and stakeholders during a discussion of the school system's strategic plan.
The first meeting will take place Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at Scotlandville Magnet High School and the second at Wednesday, June 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Liberty Magnet High School.
Trending News
A draft of the strategic plan is available online at https://ebrschools.org/superintendent.../strategic-plan/.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
Federal unemployment aid to end, state to increase benefits in 2022
-
Community putting action plan together to stop violence and save the youth
-
Lawmakers, governor make deal to end controversial extra unemployment benefit
-
BR Constables mentor young men showing consequence of bad choices