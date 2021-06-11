EBR Schools invites public to participate in two June town hall meetings

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is inviting the public to two town hall-style meetings in June.

According to a post on its Facebook page, EBR Schools is hosting the meeting in hopes of obtaining feedback from community members, families, and stakeholders during a discussion of the school system's strategic plan.

The first meeting will take place Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at Scotlandville Magnet High School and the second at Wednesday, June 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Liberty Magnet High School.

A draft of the strategic plan is available online at https://ebrschools.org/superintendent.../strategic-plan/.