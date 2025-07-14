77°
EBR Schools hosting career fair Tuesday afternoon

1 hour 10 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, July 14 2025 Jul 14, 2025 July 14, 2025 9:47 PM July 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting their mid-summer career fair Tuesday afternoon. 

The hiring event will be at the Instructional Resource Center on South Foster Drive from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

EBRPSS is hiring teachers for Capitol Elementary, Capitol High, Tara High, Istrouma High, Melrose Elementary, Claiborne Elementary, Merrydale Elementary, Scotlandville High and Northeast High.

For more information, click here. 

