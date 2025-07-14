77°
EBR Schools hosting career fair Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting their mid-summer career fair Tuesday afternoon.
The hiring event will be at the Instructional Resource Center on South Foster Drive from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
EBRPSS is hiring teachers for Capitol Elementary, Capitol High, Tara High, Istrouma High, Melrose Elementary, Claiborne Elementary, Merrydale Elementary, Scotlandville High and Northeast High.
For more information, click here.
