EBR Schools, Good Fellows distribute 300 gift bags with clothes, toys, hygiene items to students

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System and the Good Fellows organization teamed up on Tuesday to provide gifts to kids in need.

Elementary school counselors from across the school district took part in the giveaway at the old Louisiana Resource Center for Educators building, which is now Belfair Baptist Church, on Florida Boulevard.

Clothes, including winter coats, as well as toys and personal hygiene items, were included in the donated gift bags.

"Many students in our district do not have the opportunity to have toys and personal hygiene items...so as our partners Good Fellows, Good Samaritans take the opportunity to partner with us to donate, we're excited that this will give them the opportunity to have a great holiday season," Beverly Tate, district administrative director, said.

More than 300 students received gift bags.