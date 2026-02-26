Latest Weather Blog
EBR School System holds second annual Community Wellness Expo
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System held its second annual Community Wellness Expo at the Goodwood Library on Thursday.
The event provided visitors with a variety of health resources, including blood pressure screenings, physical activity opportunities and immunizations.
Organizers said the main goal was to encourage families to take charge of their health.
"Our parents, they are in the home," EBRSS Health and Physical Education Supervisor Dr. Dewanna Bandy Drewery said. "They set the tone for the home. So if we have healthy parents, then we're going to have healthy children, because children are going to model those parents' healthy behaviors, and we want our students to be healthy. So why not start in the home with the parents?"
The expo also had informational sessions about nutrition and mental health.
