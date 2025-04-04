EBR school students who ride buses soon to be under watchful eye of cameras

BATON ROUGE — Students who ride buses in the East Baton Rouge Parish School District will likely soon be under the watchful eye of cameras that can store video for up to 60 days.

At their meeting Thursday night, school board members agreed to pay a total of $3.5 million over the next five years for cameras from Pro-Vision Solutions. Under the company's proposal, each bus would have four cameras on the outside and four on the inside. Motion would turn the cameras on, and they would record for a minimum of 10 minutes.

The district had cameras on buses a decade ago but on only about half the fleet. Under the new proposal, all 500 buses used by the district would receive them.

The board voted Thursday as a committee of the whole. A final vote is required later.

The cameras would be paid off at the end of a five-year contract and, afterward, the district would only need to spend money on data storage.