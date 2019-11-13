EBR Metro Council to vote on new plan for managing parish-wide disasters

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Officials are considering the advice of experts who say the parish needs to improve the way it manages disasters.

After the August 2016 Flood, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and city officials spoke with specialists who suggested the redevelopment of a Parish-wide Recovery Plan. This led to the creation of a strategy that the Metro Council will discuss and vote on during their Wednesday evening meeting.

At 4 p.m., the council will consider the proposed implementation of the New East Baton Rouge Parish All-Hazards Recovery Plan.

The plan is designed to ensure that ahead of a natural disaster, officials have properly prepared their respective communities for impact.

FEMA’s National Disaster Recovery Framework was used as a basis in the creation of this proposed strategy. The plan organizes recovery efforts at the local level by designating coordinators in six recovery support areas.

After the Wednesday evening council meeting, the public will know if the proposed plan will be adopted.