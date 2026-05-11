EBR has highest early voter turnout in the state

EAST BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish has the highest early voter turnout in Louisiana for the upcoming May 16 election.

The Secretary of State's Office data shows that more voters cast ballots early in this year's closed primary than during the 2024 presidential primary.

More than 249,000 voters in Louisiana have already voted early in this election. Of those, 108,871 are Democrats, and 102,409 are Republicans.

Baker Councilman Cedric Murphy said it's important for everyone to make their voices heard.

"Democrat and Republican. If there was ever a time to show up, it's now," Murphy said.

Early voting numbers are up 3% from the 2024 presidential primaries. East Baton Rouge Parish leads the state with 31,575 early voters.

As election day gets closer, Louisiana's congressional maps and the ongoing redistricting debate are major topics. Lawmakers held their first hearing on possible new maps at the State Capitol on Friday, May 10.

Some voters say the uncertainty around the congressional maps, and the future of Louisiana's representation in Washington D.C. is bringing more people to the polls.

"I think this latest blow made people realize that we have to vote. We have to work together," Murphy said.

"Because now they see who's in government, and they find that's it's more important for them to get out and get their voices heard. Because government is definitely changed into something we've never seen before," said another voter in Baton Rouge.

Election day is May 16, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 12.