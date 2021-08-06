Latest Weather Blog
EBR district court makes changes amid latest virus surge
BATON ROUGE - The surge in COVID cases is forcing changes at the district courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge.
The 19th Judicial District Court Judge announced Friday, criminal jury trials will be heard in the building's largest courtroom and will provide ample space for social distancing. The court could also use overflow courtrooms to add extra space.
Civil trials will be conducted at the direction of the trial judge.
"All safety measures initially implemented will continue," Chief District Judge Wilson Fields wrote Friday.
Procedural criminal hearings involving defendants housed at the EBR jail will be done virtually, the judge said.
Procedural matters for civil trials will be handled remotely, the judge said.
Trending News
Masks are required as part of the state's ongoing mask mandate.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux on Friday morning
-
News 2 Geaux: BR clinics struggle to accommodate influx of COVID patients
-
BR's Urgent Care facilities struggle with overloaded schedules, overextended staff during virus...
-
News 2 Geaux: EBR School Leader Calls for Vaccines
-
Growing demand for COVID tests stretching urgent care staff thin
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort