EBR Council on Aging to bring vaccine to homebound residents and caretakers

BATON ROUGE - A group effort was led across agencies today to bring vaccines to those who cannot leave their homes.

As part of the Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels currently serves thousands of homebound clients.

“We have about 4,500 seniors that have been waiting and calling and asking when is it our turn? Well, today it is your turn!” said director Tasha Clark-Amar.

A pressing issue as some were not clear on when their turn would be, taking the dangerous move of leaving home.

“At some of the pop-up sites, people were bringing homebound individuals, in fact i think she told me one person came in a bed,” said Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome.

The first recipients were Shirley Scott and her daughter and caretaker Latasha Verret.

“It means a lot because I don’t get out to go to different places that distribute things and if I was going to have to go to a site, I wasn’t going to be able to make and for them to say they were going to come to me and mine, outstanding,” said Scott.

Mother and daughter got the Moderna vaccine and will get their final doses in 28 days.

The initiative will be able to vaccinate dozens of homebound individuals and their caretakers per week.