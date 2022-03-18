EBR City-Parish taking 'proactive' approach to parade day litter

BATON ROUGE - After 26 tons of debris were collected from the Spanish Town Parade, and another 30 tons are expected to follow the Wearin' of the Green Parade, city leaders are staying one step ahead of the trash situation.

“The Wearin' of the Green Parade is the largest parade in Baton Rouge, so it’s the Super Bowl of cleanup efforts in the aftermath here at the Department of Maintenance at the City-Parish," said Mark Armstrong, spokesman for the mayor's office.

Hundreds of trash bags, baskets, and trailers will line the parade route Saturday, with the goal of mitigating how much garbage ends up on the ground.

“If you see these large trash collection trailers or boxes that we’ve put out there, by all means put your stuff in there. It would do all of us a huge effort," Armstrong said.

This will serve as a blueprint for future events in the city such as Mardi Gras, as a way of putting responsibility into the hands of parade-goers and cutting cleanup costs.

Armstrong says a very aggressive effort will take place immediately following the parade, with even more cleanup scheduled for Sunday.