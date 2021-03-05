East Feliciana School System target of sheriff's office investigation

CLINTON- The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the local school district, according to records obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla sent the East Feliciana Parish School System a preservation letter in July ordering them to hang on to financial, graduation, attendance, and grade records.



Students returned back to school from summer vacation on Wednesday, and Superintendent Carlos Sam said things were running smoothly.



"The first day of school is great," Sam said. "Kids seem happy, parents are happy. Employees are energized and eager to get into the swing of school."



But the day was anything but routine for Sam as he learned the sheriff's office was investigating his school district.



"Our office did receive allegations related to the East Feliciana School System," Sheriff Jeff Travis said. "Those allegations are spelled out in a letter we sent to the district attorney asking for the preservation letter. As of this time, because the investigation is actively ongoing, I'm not going to get into the precise issues of the allegations."



The letter sent by the sheriff to the district attorney states, "We have allegations of system funds being improperly spent, and false student numbers and an allegation that records are possibly being altered."



Sam said despite the investigation, his office would never destroy records and the preservation letter was unnecessary.



"If anyone is getting rid of a record that we are required to keep, they can't be employed by me," Sam said. "So as the keeper of records, my responsibility is to make sure we maintain records."



WBRZ has learned the Legislative Auditor is also asking about the allegations. The sheriff's office is requesting records beginning in January 2016 through present day.